(Video) Eddie Howe has sympathy for Jurgen Klopp with reports suggesting that Liverpool have requested for their clash with Newcastle United to be delayed

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has explained he has sympathy for Jurgen Klopp after reports suggested that Liverpool have asked for their upcoming fixture at St. James Park to be delayed.

The Merseysiders are set to travel to the North East on April 30th with the game scheduled for a 12:30 kick off – less than 72 hours on from when the Reds are set to host Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

The Anfield outfit are currently in contention to complete a glorious quadruple so the fixture list is certainly going to be packed – but to give us the earliest possible weekend slot is rather bemusing when we have a midweek fixture to fulfil.

The hectic schedule will certainly take its toll on the players and because of this, Klopp will need his full squad available and ready to step up when needed.

