(Video) Kostas Tsimikas expresses his delight after being named Player of the Match but claims he ‘couldn’t do anything’ without his teammates

Kostas Tsimikas was delighted to pick up the Player of the Match award on Wednesday night as Liverpool progressed through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Although the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by Benfica at Anfield in the second leg, the 3-1 victory they earned in Lisbon a week earlier ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side won the tie 6-4 on aggregate.

The Greek international performed superbly at L4 and registered two assists – both from set-pieces.

His ability to whip the ball in at pace really is impressive and he’s providing real competition to Andy Robertson for a starting spot at left-back.

Our No. 27 was keen to highlight that without his teammates, ‘he couldn’t do anything’ which is a clear example of the former Olympiakos man’s unselfish character.

The 25-year-old also insisted that the Reds ‘will keep going at the same pace’ to ensure they finish this season as successfully as possible.

Klopp’s side remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple and travel to Wembley tomorrow to face Manchester City in the semi-final of this season’s FA Cup.

Let’s hope the Greek international can continue performing superbly when he’s called upon.

