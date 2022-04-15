(Video) Liverpool fans can’t stop watching Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pre-match Benfica pass in the Champions League

Despite not playing in the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold still managed to amaze Liverpool fans against Benfica.

Joe Gomez was given the opportunity to start the game at right-back, as Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to his team that had drawn 2-2 with Manchester City in the previous outing.

That meant our No.66 spent the entire evening on the bench and was given the opportunity to enjoy some less vigorous warm-up routines and to show off his passing prowess.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series by Liverpool’s YouTube channel, behind-the-scenes access could show the Scouser in our team warming up and many fans were impressed with one pass in particular.

Supporters left comments such as: ‘i can’t stop replaying this pass’, ‘simple but cool pass by trent’ and ‘Dirty tekkers‘ – which shows how impressed many fans were.

Even when he’s not playing, the 23-year-old can still wow so many with his passing range!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s pass (at 4:12) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

