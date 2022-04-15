(Video) Luis Diaz puts Benfica star on his backside after pulling off filthy skill during Champions League clash

Since arriving from FC Porto in January, Luis Diaz has hit the ground running at Liverpool and the 25-year-old put in another impressive display against SL Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday.

Although the pacy wideman didn’t register a goal or an assist against the Portuguese outfit like he did in the first leg, he looked lively all night and certainly has fans on the edge of their seat with his direct attacking style of play.

There was one moment in particular on Wednesday night that many may not have realised how good the skill actually was.

READ MORE: ‘Would ramp it up another notch’ – Paul Merson explains how Liverpool can earn a ‘big psychological edge’ over Manchester City

The Colombia international received the ball from Joe Gomez on the edge of the visitor’s box before feinting onto his right foot, sending the Benfica man to the floor with the outrageous shimmy, and then unleashing a thunderous strike that was well saved by the ‘keeper.

He’s full of skills and tricks – we wouldn’t mind seeing some of them against Manchester City at Wembley tomorrow.

You can catch the Colombian’s filthy skill below courtesy of @ChampionsLeague on Twitter.