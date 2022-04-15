‘What a joke’ – Jamie Carragher reacts to the news that Sean Dyche has been sacked by Burnley

News from Turf Moor has confirmed that Sean Dyche is no longer the Burnley manager, after nine years in charge.

The decision for the two parties to part company has meant that Jurgen Klopp is now the longest serving boss in the Premier League and also has an impact on Everton’s chances of relegation this season.

Many within the football world have reacted to the news and one of those people is Jamie Carragher, who certainly didn’t mince his words when he gave his verdict on the decision.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 44-year-old wrote: ‘What a joke! If you had given him a decent budget you would never have had a worry about getting relegated’.

It’s fair to say that our former defender doesn’t agree with the decision and his argument is as fair as the decision and timing is strange by the Lancashire club.

His sharing of the following Tweet shows who he would like to replace the 50-year-old:

If Rafa Benitez goes to Burnley now and keeps them up at Everton's expense it will be the greatest story in the history of sport — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) April 15, 2022

Let’s see if it proves a master stroke by the club, or if it hands Frank Lampard’s team a place in the league for next season.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Dyche via his Twitter account:

What a joke!

If you had given him a decent budget you would never have had a worry about getting relegated. https://t.co/uIG7bL2nUl — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 15, 2022

