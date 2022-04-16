BBC pundit points out ‘clever’ Thiago moment that will wow fans as Liverpool delivered unbelievable first-half performance

Danny Murphy drew attention to Thiago Alcantara’s chipped assist for Sadio Mane’s spectacular volley goal in the 3-2 win over Manchester City.

The Spaniard played a critical role in the build-up to the 30-year-old’s second effort of the day, playing a quick one-two with Trent Alexander-Arnold before lifting the ball over to the No.10 to finish off.

“Look at the pass out from Thiago there, it’s clever,” the former midfielder told BBC Sport.

The Merseysiders went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead, having thoroughly outclassed a stunned Cityzens outfit in 45 minutes.

Though the finish itself is worth more than a handful of glances back, we’d argue that not enough praise has been given to our classy playmaker for his role in setting up the opportunity.

It was one of the former Bayern Munich man’s finest displays in Liverpool red – perhaps even his best yet, as some will no doubt be inclined to argue in a game of much significance.

It’s a game that will give us much in the way of confidence going into the remaining fixtures for April as we continue our search for further trophies beyond the Carabao Cup.

