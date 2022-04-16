Carragher issues 11-word tweet response to Mane masterclass as forward puts Liverpool 3-0 up in stunning first-half at Wembley

Jamie Carragher lauded the talents of Sadio Mane following the Senegalese international’s superb showing in the first-half for Liverpool at Wembley.

The former Reds centre-half responded to the performance on offer from the No.10 with a tweet after the ex-Southampton ace registered two goals to make it 3-0 for the Merseysiders in the first 45 minutes of action.

Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves 3-1 up at the time of writing, with the Cityzens providing increased pressure in the second-half.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz makes a mockery of two Man City players with delicious piece of skill in FA Cup semi-final

With much being made of Mo Salah’s ongoing contract talks, it’s worth highlighting that the 30-year-old’s current terms are likewise set to expire in the summer of 2023.

It’s yet another reminder of how brilliant an option Mane has been for us in the Jurgen Klopp era.

If he can continue to deliver such performances on the pitch in critical games, our hierarchy may very well need to look into the feasibility of extending the forward’s stay in Merseyside.