De Gea boldly thinking about Anfield win ahead of Man Utd’s trip to Liverpool in the PL

David de Gea expressed his side’s desire to secure all three points from Manchester United’s upcoming visit to Anfield next week.

Ralf Rangnick’s men find themselves three points away from the heralded top four sports with only six games left in the English top-flight to secure Champions League football for the next season, as reported by the Sunday World.

“The spirit is there. Everyone is dropping points, so we have a chance. It’s not enough to be in the top four,” the Spaniard told reporters after the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Norwich City.

“We should control the game from the beginning and not give them chances. We give chances to every team so we have to improve a lot.

“We take the three points and let’s see on Tuesday [away to Liverpool]. I hope this victory gives us more confidence. We want to go there and try and win.”

Meanwhile, on Liverpool’s end, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit find themselves in need of nothing short of perfection for the rest of the campaign as they hope to close the one-point gap to league leaders Manchester City.

Ultimately, things currently remain out of our hands with there being no further meetings planned with the Cityzens (unless both sides should cross paths in Europe).

Regardless, it’s not out of the question (albeit, unlikely) that the title holders should drop some more points given that the likes of Southampton and Co. have produced inspired performances to provide some hope.

With only a point in it, we don’t need an absolute collapse, just a slight stumble to allow us back in with a chance of securing our 20th league title and our second under the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

