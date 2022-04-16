Liverpool predicted XI v Man City: Klopp rings the changes for FA Cup clash

Liverpool are set to face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup, six days after the Reds took home a 2-2 draw from the Etihad.

The Cityzens travel to London with a number of potential injury concerns including that to key man Kevin De Bruyne following the club’s fiery meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

On the Merseysiders’ part, Jurgen Klopp’s men appear to only have Diogo Jota as a ‘maybe’ for the tie in question, with the German reassuring reporters prior to the game that there was a good chance the Portuguese international would make the deadline.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, the 54-year-old is expected to restore Virgil van Dijk back to the heart of the backline alongside Joel Matip.

In the midfield, we’re expecting to see a combination of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson (as was previously favour against Pep Guardiola’s men) fielded.

Up top, it’ll most likely again be a trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Jota, Salah

