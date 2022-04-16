Liverpool team news confirmed: Matip, Henderson & Jota benched as Klopp fields bold changes

Liverpool are set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds hoping to preserve their quadruple hopes.

One trophy down, Jurgen Klopp’s men could get even closer to a taste of more silverware with victory against the league leaders after keeping themselves involved still in one of the tightest title races witnessed.

With a clean bill of health (as Diogo Jota starts on the bench), the Merseysiders are enjoying a rare set of circumstances in that there is a broad array of talent to select from in this squad.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate start in the backline.

Skipper Jordan Henderson has been left out of the first-XI, with Naby Keita jumping into the middle of the park alongside Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Up top, Luis Diaz gets the call-up to the starting lineup with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

