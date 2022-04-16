(Photo) Man City’s embarrassing reported effort to hide failure to sell ticket allocation spotted at Wembley

Manchester City have allegedly stuck up banners at Wembley to hide their failure to sell-out their ticket allocation for the FA Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool.

The Reds are set to take on the Cityzens only six days after their 2-2 draw at the Etihad to maintain the one-point gap between the two outfits in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in the same competition.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Man City we’re not able to sell out their allocation so they’ve had to stick a few banners up to cover it up 😂 pic.twitter.com/X8KkcKMfqf — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 16, 2022