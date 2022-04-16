(Photos) Many Liverpool fans stuck in ridiculously long queues for coaches ahead of FA Cup semi-final meeting with Man City

A number of Liverpool fans found themselves in extraordinarily long queues ahead of the Reds’ visit to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final clash.

Due to engineering works taking place, supporters have been forced to travel by coach to the English capital, with the governing body failing to put an adequate plan in place despite knowledge of the interfering events for quite some time now.

We hope all the travelling spectators have as smooth a journey as is possible and that the inconvenience of it all encourages a rethink in where we play pertinent fixtures involving northern-based football clubs.

You can catch the photos below:

Scenes in Liverpool ahead of the FA Cup semi-final 😦 #LFC pic.twitter.com/rD9GOLecfQ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 16, 2022