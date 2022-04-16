Reported former Liverpool target reacts to Thiago masterclass in FA Cup semi-final online

Former reported Liverpool target Folarin Balogun tweeted after the Anfield-based outfit’s 3-2 defeat of Manchester City in the English capital in acknowledgment of the quality of Thiago Alcantara’s performance at Wembley.

The classy Spaniard was central to much of what the Reds did in London, delivering an assist for Sadio Mane’s second goal in the first-half of action.

Having been previously accused of slowing the Merseysiders’ game down, it’s refreshing to hear about pundits, players and other commentators sit up and take notice of how the 31-year-old’s inclusion offers a completely different result.

Against Pep Guardiola’s men, the former Barcelona man was pulling the strings in a manner that we’ve arguably not see for some time from a Liverpool midfielder.

If he can continue to stay available and sidestep the injury concerns that have previously stunted his career at L4 since his switch from the German top-flight, you’d be hardpressed not to back us to go far in all remaining competitions.

Another final awaits us against either one of Crystal Palace or Chelsea thanks in no small part to the actions of our No.6 – we’ll be hoping to see us get through to another in Europe!

