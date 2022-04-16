The four players that could be missing from Liverpool v Man City’s FA Cup semi-final clash

In a strange turn of events, it would appear that Manchester City will have their fair share of serious injury concerns ahead of the meeting with Liverpool at Wembley.

The Cityzens will be sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker in particular after being brought off against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

That being said, Ruben Dias could be set for a return to the starting lineup after Pep Guardiola shared news of the Portuguese international’s involvement in team training.

READ MORE: (Photos) Many Liverpool fans stuck in ridiculously long queues for coaches ahead of FA Cup semi-final meeting with Man City

On Liverpool’s end, it would appear that we have only one vague concern in Diogo Jota, with Jurgen Klopp having suggested that his medical team will need to keep an eye on the No.20 ahead of our London visit.

From the sound of things, it’s more than likely that the 25-year-old will be available for the tie in question as an absolute minimum – even if he is forced to take a seat on the bench initially.

It’s a promising sign otherwise for us ahead of what is a pivotal fixture in our bid to secure a famous quadruple trophy haul.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?