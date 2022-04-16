(Video) Alan Shearer gushes over ‘world-class’ Liverpool star who blew pundits away in Man City win

Alan Shearer applauded Alisson Becker for his latest outing in the famous red shirt, describing the Brazilian as a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper.

The Liverpool No.1 was on hand on several occasions to bail Jurgen Klopp’s men out as Manchester City threatened to take the FA Cup semi-final clash to extra-time.

The Merseysiders ultimately survived their late scare to secure passage through to the final of the competition where they’ll face one of Crystal Palace or Chelsea.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

'Liverpool trust the high line because if teams get through it, there's still a top class goalkeeper to beat.'@alanshearer is a big fan of Alisson!#FACup #BBCFACup #MCILIV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 16, 2022