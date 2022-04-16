(Video) Klopp teases fans before saluting them with well-earnt fist pumps after Liverpool secure FA Cup final place

(Video) Klopp teases fans before saluting them with well-earnt fist pumps after Liverpool secure FA Cup final place

Jurgen Klopp delivered some well-earnt fist pumps to Liverpool’s travelling support after the Reds secured a 3-2 victory in normal time over Manchester City.

The German appeared to be heading for the tunnel before re-entering the pitch to salute fans at Wembley after his side booked a place in the final of the FA Cup.

The Merseysiders were frightening in the first-half of action, blowing the opposition away to the tune of three goals without reply.

