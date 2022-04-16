(Video) Konate overpowers Ake & heads Liverpool ahead in FA Cup clash with City with third goal in as many games

Ibrahima Konate struck early against Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup with a lovely header.

The Frenchman was on target for the third time in as many of his prior games for the club, beating Nathan Ake to a ball from a corner to help the Reds take first blood at Wembley.

The former RB Leipzig man has proved to be a significant option from set-pieces, which can only bode well going forward as we look to encourage a multiplicity of goal threats across the pitch.

First blood to Liverpool! Ibrahima Konate bags his third in three games! #FACup #BBCFACup #MCILIV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 16, 2022