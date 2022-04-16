(Video) Liverpool-bound Carvalho finishes lovely build-up play with clinical finish for ninth goal of the season

Fabio Carvalho got on the scoresheet once more for Fulham in their 2-1 defeat to relegation-battlers Derby County.

The Portuguese was on hand to finish off a lovely, flowing move for Marco Silva’s men, playing a one-two before showing off his clinical finishing ability and register his ninth goal in all competitions for the Cottagers.

The result sees the Championship leaders denied promotion with five games to go, though it’s surely a matter of when rather than if at this point in the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lelxv5 & beINSports:

