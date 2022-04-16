(Video) Luis Diaz makes a mockery of two Man City players with delicious piece of skill in FA Cup semi-final

Luis Diaz made a mockery of Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva with his close control during Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Colombian international beautifully controlled an airborne ball before avoiding the challenges of both Cityzens stars with some quick feet.

The Reds went into the half-time break with a three-goal lead courtesy of two efforts from Sadio Mane and an opener from Ibrahima Konate.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy