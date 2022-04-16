(Video) Man City fan assaults Liverpool supporter ahead of FA Cup semi-final game

A Manchester City fan was caught on camera assaulting a Liverpool supporter ahead of the two outfits’ impending meeting at Wembley for the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Police forces moved in quickly to separate the two parties involved before the incident could escalate further.

It’s not clear exactly what inspired the aggression on display, though we hope that the Red involved is safe and hasn’t suffered much in the way of harm.

You can catch the clip below:

Shocking behaviour this before the FA Cup semi-final 😡 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3mZjTf78PF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 16, 2022