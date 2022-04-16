(Video) Man City fans break minute’s silence for victims of Hillsborough tragedy in shocking Wembley display

Some Manchester City fans behaved extremely poorly during the minute’s silence for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

The actions of a few invited a chorus of boos from the Liverpool supporters attending Wembley for the semi-final of the FA Cup.

It’s massively shocking behaviour, and those who were responsible should hang their heads in shame after failing to show the required amount of respect.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Carl Markham:

‘Minute’s’ silence for the Hillsborough anniversary abruptly cut short as some City fans chose to sing through it, which prompted an outcry of boos from @LFC supporters pic.twitter.com/fEacGaXyRp — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 16, 2022