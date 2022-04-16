(Video) Mane scores Puskas contender with ridiculous volley as Liverpool run riot at Wembley

Sadio Mane registered one of the goals of the season with Liverpool’s third effort of the day in a nightmare first-half for Manchester City at Wembley.

Catching a chipped pass from Thiago Alcantara, the No.10 let fly at the lofted ball with a volley that spun in Zack Steffen’s near post.

It’s been near completely one-sided from Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the Cityzens struggling to get anything close to a foothold in the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: