(Video) Trent’s pass in build-up to Mane’s second goal will drop jaws

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed off his passing ability with a particularly sumptuous delivery in the build-up to Sadio Mane’s second effort at Wembley.

The fullback struck a bouncing ball first-time into the path of a marauding Luis Diaz, with the Senegalese international putting the Reds 3-0 up before half-time.

Much is often made of our No.66’s attacking prowess in comparison to his defensive contributions, though we should appreciate them in their own right over comparing two aspects of the defender’s game that are arguably more than sufficient.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

This pass from Trent in the build up to our third goal… Speechless 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TUYLUq5oVQ — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 16, 2022