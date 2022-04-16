(Video) ‘Was intense’ – Klopp can’t believe one Liverpool star’s ‘incredible game’ & lauds key contribution

Jurgen Klopp was in awe over the quality of Sadio Mane’s latest outing for Liverpool in the 3-2 win at Wembley.

The Senegalese international played a key role in the Reds’ victory, scoring two goals on the day in a first-half that completely blew the side’s league rivals, Manchester City, away.

The German was particularly impressed by the forward’s willingness to press, with his closing down of the Cityzens’ No.1 directly leading to our second goal.

The No.10 has been in scintillating form since his return to domestic football, registering nine goal contributions in his last 15 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below:

🗣"He played an incredible game huh." Klopp on Sadio Mane's performance v Man City 😍 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dMuxZVAT8U — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 16, 2022