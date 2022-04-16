(Video) Watch Fabinho make up for disastrous Benfica knee-slide with improved attempt after Konate goal

Posted by
Fabinho came close to nailing his knee-slide as the Brazilian joined Ibrahima Konate in celebrating Liverpool’s opener against Manchester City at Wembley.

It didn’t quite carry the same level of conviction as our French summer signing’s effort, though we can certainly appreciate the drastic improvement in execution.

(Video) Fabinho hilariously fails at his knee-slide following Liverpool’s opening goal against Benfica

Going forward, we’ll be hoping to see the pair celebrate plenty more headed efforts from the centre-half as we chase a historic quadruple this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

