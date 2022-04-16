(Video) Watch Thiago outdo his sensational chest control with even better pass to Mo Salah

We’re still having to get used to the wondrous things Thiago Alcantara can do with a ball.

The Spaniard demonstrated some remarkable control and passing ability in one move after arresting the momentum of an airborne ball before sending it in the path of Mo Salah’s run to set up an attack.

The former Bayern Munich man was a genuine contender for man of the match in a game that contained a multitude of world-class performances from the men in red.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC: