Walker out of Liverpool v Man City & backup ‘keeper starts as updates provided on De Bruyne & Dias ahead of FA Cup tie

Manchester City will be without the significant talents of fullback Kyle Walker for their impending meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The Cityzens have welcomed back Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne to the squad, however, in a positive update from Pep Guardiola’s men following the latter’s injury concern during their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano.

📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋 XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/St02EGyzIv — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022

Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to take on Crystal Palace in their respective semi-final tie tomorrow.

The loss of the England international is one the Sky Blues can certainly ill afford, though it’s worth pointing that Oleksandr Zinchenko is far from being poor cover.

What’s particularly interesting beyond the bench appearances of De Bruyne and Dias, however, is Guardiola’s decision to field Zack Steffen in goal ahead of Ederson.

Regardless of the changes made, injury-enforced or no, we’ll be expecting nothing but another tough outing against the league leaders, with both outfits keen to make history with their respective trophy hauls.

