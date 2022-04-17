Andy Robertson writes classy Hillsborough post after helping Liverpool claim victory over Manchester City at Wembley

Any time that Liverpool play in a FA Cup semi-final, thoughts will go back to the events of 1989 and Andy Robertson echoed that sentiment.

The tragic day at Hillsborough Stadium will be etched into our history forever and the minute’s silence that preceded the game against Manchester City (despite their supporters’ unscrupulous actions) illustrates that they are still remembered today.

As many of our players took to social media to celebrate the victory, our No.26 decided to dedicate his post-match message to those that were affected by the events that took place 33 years ago.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara’s wives sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Wembley as they watch Liverpool

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘For those who were with us and those who are no longer with us❤️#JFT97 #YNWA’.

It was a real classy touch from the captain of Scotland and for him to have the presence of mind to turn his attention to others after such a high, shows the type of man he is.

They will never be forgotten and it’s important that new players and young supporters are always reminded of what happened on that terrible day.

You can view the message on Robertson’s Instagram post:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!