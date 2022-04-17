‘FA Cup final, here we come’ – Virgil van Dijk’s poetic response to leading Liverpool to the FA Cup final after Manchester City victory

With Jordan Henderson starting the game on the bench, Virgil van Dijk was given the opportunity to lead Liverpool out as captain.

It will always be a proud moment for any player to lead out our team but to do it at Wembley and against Manchester City, must have made it very special for our No.4.

Our dominant first-half performance meant that two consolation goals were not enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to claim victory at the national stadium.

READ MORE: ‘It lives on’ – Dua Lipa reacts to Liverpool fans singing ‘One Kiss’ at Wembley after another famous victory in Anfield South

Following the win, the 30-year-old took to his Instagram to celebrate and he wrote: ‘The sun is shining, the game was fun! 😄 FA Cup final, here we come..’.

It was a nice bit of poetry from the captain of Holland and he was clearly delighted to help Jurgen Klopp reach his first FA Cup final as our boss, as well as claim a place there himself.

His first ever game in the competition brought a goal and win against Everton, let’s see if our centre-half can produce similar results in the final next month.

You can view the post on van Dijk’s Instagram page:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!