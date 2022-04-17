Fabinho on a ‘very special’ Liverpool team as he helps the Reds book their place in the FA Cup final at Wembley

Every member of the Liverpool team that faced Manchester City were special and Fabinho was on hand to help the Reds win at Wembley.

It’s the first FA Cup final for most of the squad and for Jurgen Klopp, such is the magnitude of reaching this occasion and whilst battling for three other trophies.

What makes this all the more special is that the players and fans seem to realise how rare and great this is, what a time to be watching the Reds!

Following the game, our 28-year-old midfielder wrote: ‘On to another final for this group, and a very special one. A huge thanks to our fans that were amazing today. Here we go! 🔴🙏🏽’.

The Brazilian thanked the supporters and in turn, they would all love to thank him and his teammates too, for what was a very special day in Anfield South.

Let’s hope this momentum keeps going, we catch Manchester City in the league, we beat Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the FA Cup and we win the Champions League in Paris!

You can view the post via Fabinho’s Instagram page:

