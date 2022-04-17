Gerard Moreno sustains ‘worrying’ muscle injury for Villarreal ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Liverpool

With all Liverpool eyes on beating Manchester City in the FA Cup, a boost to our Champions League hopes came in the form of a Gerard Moreno injury.

It’s never nice to see a player get injured but the news that a player of the Spaniard’s significance to their side, is certainly good news for the Reds.

The 30-year-old was on hand to grab a goal and an assist as Unai Emery’s men beat Getafe 2-1 at Estadio de la Ceramica, to keep them in seventh place in La Liga.

READ MORE: Fabinho on a ‘very special’ Liverpool team as he helps the Reds book their place in the FA Cup final at Wembley

Presenter for La Liga TV and BT Sport host Phil Kitromilides, provided an update on the injury as he tweeted: ‘Gerard Moreno limps off Villarreal’s game against Getafe tonight after a super performance…

’11 days before their Champions League semi final with Liverpool. Looked like a muscle problem, worrying…’.

It’s certainly not a guaranteed loss for the yellow submarine and they will hope that they can patch up the attacker in time for the first-leg at Anfield.

Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious but enough to rule the influential player out of the squad for our battle to reach the final in Paris.

You can view the Tweet via @PhilKitro on Twitter:

Gerard Moreno limps off Villarreal's game against Getafe tonight after a super performance…11 days before their Champions League semi final with Liverpool. Looked like a muscle problem, worrying… — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) April 16, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!