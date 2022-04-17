Ibou Konate’s anime celebrations as his third goal in three games help send Liverpool to the FA Cup final

Ibou Konate scoring goals has become almost as common as his anime reactions to big results for Liverpool.

Our No.5 scored a vital header that opened the scoring at Wembley and he posted the video of his goal, accompanied with the song ‘LONDON’ by BIA and J. Cole, and the caption ‘FINAL! 😍😍😍 #YNWA’.

As he wheeled away in joy, he whipped out an ‘Attack on Titan’ inspired celebration because of his love for the anime series.

The Parisian posted an image of his celebration onto his Twitter account, alongside the caption: ‘𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐳𝐨𝐮 𝐖𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐲𝐨! #ErenJaeger 🔥’ (Eren Yeager being a character in ‘Attack on Titan’).

This was after he also posted a GIF from ‘Dragon Ball Z’, in a Tweet which read: ‘#MANLIV ➡️➡️ FINALLLL 😍’.

It’s certainly a unique way in which the 22-year-old celebrates goals and big moments but it just makes us all love him more, what a performance from the man who is now 22 games unbeaten in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view the posts on Konate’s Instagram and Twitter account:

