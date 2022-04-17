James Milner thanks Liverpool fans for their ‘huge effort’ that helped the Reds book their place in the FA Cup final

Despite not featuring in the game, James Milner was still quick to thank the Liverpool fans for their contribution against Manchester City.

Had our No.7 come onto the pitch he would have become Liverpool’s oldest ever Wembley player, at the age of 36 years and 103 days but he’ll have to save this record for the final now.

Instead, he watched from the bench as Jurgen Klopp’s side destroyed our vice captain’s former club in a pulsating first half and went on to win the game 3-2.

After the match the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Massive effort from the boys and another huge effort from the travelling support👏📢 #YNWA #wekeepgoing #allezallezallez’.

At times it sounded like a home match and Anfield South lived up to its name, with the massive travel issues not to be forgotten and making the noise even more impressive.

What a day for everyone associated with the club and it’s great that the Leeds-born veteran is still acting as cheerleader, even when he isn’t handed any minutes.

You can view the post on Milner’s Instagram page:

