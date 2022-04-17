Manchester City release statement as they are ‘extremely disappointed’ with their fans booing the minute’s silence for Hillsborough

Ahead of kick off at Wembley, Liverpool and Manchester City were asked to participate in a minute’s silence.

This was in commemoration of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster which occurred during the FA Cup semi final in 1989.

However, instead of respecting the silence, a group of supporters in the sky blue half of the national stadium decided to boo and jeer in an abhorrent display of disrespect to the 97 individuals that died 33 years ago.

Referee Micheal Oliver was forced to cut the minute silence short due to the lack of respect shown and following the game, the side from the Etihad Stadium released a statement via a spokesperson.

The statement was shared on Twitter by @sistoney67, and it read: “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game. The Club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

From @ManCity spokesperson: "Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game. The Club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

Sky Sports News also reported on the event:

BREAKING: Man City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some #MCFC supporters during the minute's silence before today's FA Cup semi-final against #LFC – and sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.

The actions of the those individuals were disgusting, it’s also strange that the official statement hasn’t been shared on the club website and there is no mention of the incident whatsoever.

Rivalries and ‘banter’ are part of football but mocking the death of innocent people is never acceptable. Shame on anyone who took part.

