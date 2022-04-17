(Video) Alisson Becker on “winning, winning, winning all the time and winning all the trophies we have in front of us”

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley and it was thanks to Alisson Becker that we only conceded two goals.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game, our No.1 reflected on reaching the final and said: “Football is about that as well, creating memories, and it’s fantastic when you can achieve your targets and when you can win trophies.

“It’s what we are trying to do every day [by] preparing ourselves to be the best as possible, the best we can to be on the pitch for this great club to make Liverpool FC winning, winning, winning all the time and winning all the trophies we have in front of us.

“We are really focused on that”.

It’s amazing to hear how driven the Brazilian is to win trophies at Anfield and that is clearly a mentality that is shared between all the players at the club.

They have put themselves into an amazing position where history can be made with all four trophies and that’s not an accident, it’s through hard work and dedication.

There’s less than six weeks of the season remaining now and we just need to keep this momentum going and see where this crazy campaign takes us, by the end of May.

You can view Alisson’s comments on reaching the FA Cup final (at 2:56) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

