(Video) Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara’s wives sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Wembley as they watch Liverpool

Amongst the many loyal Liverpool fans at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final, were family members and friends of all the squad.

Three of those in attendance were the wives of Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara, who shared several images and videos of their time in London for the game.

In the build-up to the match Julia Vigas, the wife of our No.6, uploaded a video of the trio singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and supporting the team for the big match.

It was great to see our Brazilian midfielder’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, and the partner of our No.20, Rute Cardoso, singing so passionately before the game.

For this amazing set of players to be so good on the pitch, they need a happy and stable life off it and it certainly looks like these three support our lads.

Let’s hope they can bring luck for the FA Cup final next month and perhaps for the Champions League final in Paris too.

You can view the post of Rebeca Tavares, Rute Cardoso and Julia Vigas via @juliavigas on Instagram and @suubs2 on Twitter:

