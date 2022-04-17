(Video) Liverpool fans go wild inside Wembley concourse after scoring three goals against Manchester City

It was labelled by many as the greatest 45 minutes under Jurgen Klopp so far and the Liverpool fans inside Wembley certainly enjoyed the moment.

Entering the break three goals ahead meant that it was party time inside the concourse of the national stadium, not in assumption of victory but in celebration of a fantastic performance.

It was the perfect opportunity for the fans to belt out one of our newest chants in appreciation of the boss, to the tune of ‘I Feel Fine’ by The Beatles.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara’s son celebrates Liverpool’s Wembley victory over Manchester City

So many of the supporters poured into the underbelly of the stadium and enjoyed the opportunity to sing and shout about the mighty Reds, few could blame them after the showing that they had just been privy to.

Having had such an intense battle with Manchester City for so many years, given the draw against them in the previous week and the long journey to London – the outpouring of emotion was clear to see.

Given the somewhat stressful second half and immediate journey home after the final whistle, this was the perfect moment and it was an opportunity that was fully taken by all in attendance.

You can watch the Liverpool fans in the Wembley concourse via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🎶 I'm in love with him and I feel fine 🎶 pic.twitter.com/FzgurjzwGe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 16, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!