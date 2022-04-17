(Video) Liverpool fans produce spine-tingling rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ at Wembley after Sadio Mane’s first goal

In what must have been one of the loudest noises ever produced at Wembley, Liverpool fans were on form after the second goal against Manchester City.

Some rival fans like to think that our ‘famous atmosphere’ is something that no longer exists but when it’s a big occasion and a big game, there’s no one better.

Our lead had been doubled inside 20 minutes against the league leaders and we were on fire against Pep Guardiola’s team, thanks to goals from Ibou Konate and Sadio Mane.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk shoves Jack Grealish to the floor as he bullies the Manchester City midfielder before Ibou Konate’s goal

As the game resumed following our second, the crowd began a rendition of “Allez, Allez, Allez” which grew and grew inside the stadium.

BBC Sport’s co-commentator Martin Keown said: “The Liverpool fans are celebrating as if they’ve won this”, it wasn’t celebrating early it was appreciation of a great team performance.

It was a day to remember for all the lucky supporters inside the stadium and they certainly turned up in the nation’s capital.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans courtesy of BBC Sport (via @RaiK27_ on Twitter):

And they said the Liverpool atmosphere was a myth🤣 pic.twitter.com/UiXklQMlX8 — RK (@RaiK27_) April 17, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!