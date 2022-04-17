(Video) Thiago Alcantara on the ‘best first half this season’ and our ‘crazy’ supporters inside Wembley

Thiago Alcantara was on hand to help Liverpool beat Manchester City and he was very impressed with our first half performance.

Speaking with LFC TV about the first 45 minutes, our No.6 said: “We were really happy with our first half, then with our experience and the players that we have, we couldn’t behave as we behaved in the second half, be the threat and be in control of our actions.

“So I think the first half was amazing, our best first half this season”.

The 31-year-old then commented on how great the supporters were inside the stadium too: “They were crazy! I love to play for them and to have them in each seat of this stadium as well”.

It was great to see the Spaniard be able to overcome the Carabao Cup injury heartache and play at Wembley with the rest of his teammates.

His disappointment with the second half performance shows the elite mentality that Jurgen Klopp’s squad has and they will keep battling for everything in front of them this season.

Fingers crossed it’s a happy and healthy end to the season for our midfield maestro, with three trophies still up for grabs.

You can view the post-match interview with Thiago courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

