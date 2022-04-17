(Video) Virgil van Dijk shoves Jack Grealish to the floor as he bullies the Manchester City midfielder before Ibou Konate’s goal

All eyes may have been on Ibou Konate as he put Liverpool ahead at Wembley but some fans have spotted Virgil van Dijk’s actions now too.

Our No.5 scored his third goal in three games and wheeled off in celebration but as the ball was set to arrive onto his head, his centre-back partner was busy embarrassing Jack Grealish.

Looking as though he had been handed the job to block the run of the captain of Holland, the former Aston Villa man was met by a battering ram that sent him flying to the ground.

His pathetic attempt to stop our centre-half ended very quickly, with the force of his push almost taking out Gabriel Jesus as well.

It’s not often that the 30-year-old needs to showcase this talent in our own box but his efforts during an attacking corner certainly helped create some space for the Frenchman to head home.

Next time City’s No.10 comes up against the Reds, he might want to pick a different man to mark!

You can view the video of van Dijk and Grealish via Reddit user u/barbapapi_:

