(Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara’s spectacular Wembley performance against Manchester City shows how brilliant he was

It was another classy show from Thiago Alcantara in the middle of Liverpool’s midfield and a compilation of his performance shows how great he was.

Our No.6 was on hand with some superb passes, important tackles and classy touches as he once again shone in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Following an unfortunate injury in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup final, the Spaniard had unfinished business at Wembley and was determined to impress.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans produce spine-tingling rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ at Wembley after Sadio Mane’s first goal

The 31-year-old had Manchester City in a spin, with his mesmerising display of his mercurial talents in the game.

One keen supporter was so impressed by the performance that he compiled all his greatest moments from the 90 minutes, into one video.

With another appearance in the nation’s capital secured thanks to the victory, let’s hope that he can produce another brilliant performance when we return for the FA Cup final in May.

You can watch the compilation of Thiago’s performance against Manchester City via Reddit user u/Pizasdf:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!