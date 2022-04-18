Adam Lallana on his hopes to cause an ‘upset’ against Manchester City to help his ‘old teammates’ at Liverpool

Having spent six years with Liverpool, ex-Red Adam Lallana clearly still has a strong affinity with the club.

Speaking with Brighton’s club website, the 33-year-old said: “We are playing against tough teams week in, week out, but we are one of them, and we have caused a few upsets this season against big teams.

“Hopefully we can do at least one more on Wednesday night against City for my old [Liverpool] teammates.”

It’s great to see how strong the love for Jurgen Klopp’s side is from our former midfielder and he will be determined to help his old mates as much as possible.

Many supporters can be quick to forget players when they leave the club but this quote alone shows how long lasting the relationship is between former players and the club.

There will be many of our fans watching Manchester City face Brighton with the hope that an upset can be caused, it wouldn’t be bad to see our former No.20 score the winner either!

