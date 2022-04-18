(Images) Harvey Elliott attends Missy Bo Kearns’ 21st fancy dress birthday party and poses with Liverpool Womens’ star’s agent

Harvey Elliott was pictured as he was on hand to help celebrate Missy Bo Kearns’ 21st fancy dress birthday party.

Our No.67 didn’t appear to be in fancy dress, so whether he was an unwilling participant of dressing up or just happened to be there on the night isn’t known.

The Liverpool Women’s star posted images of her outfit onto her Twitter account, along with the caption: ‘Missy Bo is 21 and a Victoria secret model 💋 mwah’.

Missy Bo is 21 and a Victoria secret model 💋 mwah pic.twitter.com/JIFqTfkIOA — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) April 17, 2022

READ MORE: Premier League clubs set to vote on ‘half-time television interviews’ in what would be a major change to televised football

Having just helped her side with the league and promotion to the WSL, the Scouser has had a good few months on and off the pitch.

It looks like several of the guests went dressed as the No.7, with Paul Blart the Mall Cop also being imitated by the party goers.

Our 19-year-old midfielder posed alongside Lee Beck, who was dressed as Paul Blart, and the images were shared on Twitter.

You can view the images of Harvey Elliott and Missy Bo Kearns via @leebeck1982 on Twitter:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!