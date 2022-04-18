(Images) Liverpool’s Nike home shirt for 2022/23 season is ‘confirmed’ with new leaked images online

As we edge toward the end of the season, it was inevitable that the new Liverpool kit posts would start to come about.

It now looks as though the previously shared design is all but confirmed with the images that have now been shared by Twitter user @KB2X

There’s no major shocks either, the simple design is consistent on the whole shirt but there is darker panelling on the neck and shoulders.

READ MORE: Manchester City release statement as they are ‘extremely disappointed’ with their fans booing the minute’s silence for Hillsborough

This has lead some supporters to believe it’s a nod to our 2005 Istanbul Champions League winning kit, which had a similar panelling on that shirt as well.

It looks as though the ‘YNWA’ emblazoned cuffs are still present but again, this is quite a muted design choice and doesn’t necessarily stand out in these pictures.

The best way for any kit to be loved is by winning trophies in it, if that’s the case then our current effort is going to take some beating – if all things go to plan over the next few weeks.

You can view the images via @KB2X on Twitter:

Here's your first real pictures of the new #LFC home shirt for 2022/23 pic.twitter.com/c2a0ix0Zdm — Kyle (@KB2X) April 17, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!