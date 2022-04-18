Liverpool ‘in talks with a number of companies’ as Standard Chartered shirt sponsorship deal nears a close

Liverpool have only ever had the name of five different companies on the front of their shirt and it may be soon time for a sixth.

As reported by James Pearce on Twitter: ‘Standard Chartered’s £40m a year shirt sponsorship deal with #LFC runs out at the end of next season.

‘No guarantees at this stage they will renew. Talks with a number of companies ongoing’.

We were the first club to ever have a shirt sponsor when Hitachi adorned our kits in 1979 and we have had sponsorship deals with Crown Paints, Candy, Carlsberg and Standard Chartered since then.

This could be a perfect time to strike a new deal for a new shirt sponsorship, as Jurgen Klopp continues to raise the quality of our club on the pitch and FSG work their magic off it.

If there was a way to look to the past and get one of the former sponsors back on board, that might make some of our fans very happy but it’s likely to be a new name that we see.

Let’s see what happens but it could be time for a new era of kits at our club.

