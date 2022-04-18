Manchester United will be without five players for their trip to Anfield as confirmed by Ralf Rangnick in press conference

Liverpool will enter the game against Manchester United as favourites and news that five players will miss the game only adds to this.

As confirmed by Ralf Rangnick in his pre-match press conference (via manutd.com): ‘Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all missed United’s previous two fixtures; last week’s defeat at Everton and Saturday’s victory over Norwich City.

‘Fred was forced off in the first half at Goodison Park and joined the aforementioned Reds on the sidelines for the weekend win over the Canaries.

READ MORE: (Images) Harvey Elliott attends Missy Bo Kearns’ 21st fancy dress birthday party and poses with Liverpool Womens’ star’s agent

‘Speaking in a press conference on Monday afternoon, Rangnick revealed that all five remain unavailable and will miss the trip to Liverpool on Tuesday.

‘”Rapha [Varane] didn’t train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches,” said Rangnick. “But with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games.”

‘Ralf also provided an update on United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in a car accident on his way training on Friday morning.

‘”The accident happened on the way to Carrington,” said the German. “But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that’s why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow.”‘

It’s often the case going into games that players are maybes, rather than being outright ruled out but the 63-year-old manager seemed confident all five will miss the match.

There is a chance that Bruno Fernandes’ injury could be more sinister than first thought but that doesn’t seem to be the case, so it should remain that it’s only Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, Fred and Raphael Varane that are out.

Let’s hope we can take advantage of a depleted squad and low morale in their ranks, to record a big victory.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!