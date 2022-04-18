Premier League clubs set to vote on ‘half-time television interviews’ in what would be a major change to televised football

In what will be news that Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to approve of, the Premier League is set to vote on a possible big change.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Half-time television interviews with managers and coaching staff may be part of live broadcasts from next season, with proposals already sent to clubs, Sports Agenda has learned.

‘Premier League sides are set to vote on what would be a historic move at their June AGM. It is understood instances would be limited to five a season per manager/coach, and those whose sides are losing would not be approached.

‘Such interviews, which would take place at the beginning or end of the half-time break, are commonplace in the US but are yet to be seen here.

‘The plans have been given a warm reception by media departments throughout the top flight’.

With the vote going to the clubs, it seems like the league organisers think it’s a good idea but it’s hard to see what the football clubs themselves would gain.

Our boss is the first to admit that he gets emotional during the game and it seems so unlikely he would want to cut down his team talk, in order to speak to the television cameras whilst filled with the passion of managing our team.

The German is also famed for running directly down the tunnel as soon as the whistle blows and there seems no chance he would be up for this idea.

Is a press conference in the days before, speaking before the game and after the game to television and then another press conference after the match not enough already?

