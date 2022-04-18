(Video) “I know so” – Roy Keane’s brutal response to Chelsea’s chances of beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet in a second cup final of the season and Roy Keane had little doubts when asked who would win the game.

Speaking on ITV Sport, the 50-year-old said: “If any team’s going to beat Liverpool this season, it’ll have to be some effort.

“They’re relentless, the quality of the players, they look sharp, they look strong, great squad, great manager – they’ll take a lot of stopping.

The Irishman was then asked whether he thought Thomas Tuchel’s side were all of those things too and he replied with: “They’re not as strong and not as sharp as Liverpool”.

“You don’t think so?” the former Manchester United man was asked, his response: “I know so”.

It won’t be too hard to guess who the former midfielder is backing to win the final in May and let’s hope that we can live up to the billing, finding a way to win again.

In truth, it’s the lowest priority of all our remaining competitions but you try saying that when the final kicks-off.

Let’s hope it’s the first of three trophies we lift in May!

You can watch Keane’s comments on Chelsea’s chances against Liverpool on the ITV Hub (at 2:44:50) or via @BootleBee on Twitter:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!