(Video) Kostas Tsimikas links Thiago Alcantara as the duo enter Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City

Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara appear to have a great relationship off the pitch and that was captured before the game at Wembley.

Courtesy of Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on their YouTube channel, supporters were able to witness some behind-the-scenes action of the Reds’ victory over Manchester City.

After watching the players step off the coach and head into the stadium, they were then captured walking past the media and toward the dressing rooms inside the stadium.

READ MORE: (Video) “I know so” – Roy Keane’s brutal response to Chelsea’s chances of beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley

We first see Jurgen Klopp enter the underbelly of the national stadium, before he’s then followed by our No.6 and the Greek Scouser.

The left-back appears to attempt to say something to the Spaniard which isn’t heard, so he then links his arm to get his attention and ask him to take his headphones out.

There is a fair amount of confusion on the face of our midfield maestro, as he first feels his arm being linked by his teammate.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas and Thiago (at 0:29) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!