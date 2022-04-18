(Video) Liverpool bench in absolute pandemonium as they celebrate Sadio Mane’s second goal at Wembley

There were thousands of jubilant supporters as Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead to 3-0 at Wembley and our bench was amongst the happiest.

All the players on the pitch ran to celebrate with our No.10 but, thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on their YouTube channel, cameras soon turned to our bench.

Joel Matip was clapping his hands as Kostas Tsimikas jumped up and hugged James Milner and then pumped both his hands, shouting: “Come on!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas links Thiago Alcantara as the duo enter Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City

Next you can see Curtis Jones behind the pair, as he mouths: “Wow!” and Bobby Firmino celebrating by high-fiving the coaching staff.

Soon after, Jordan Henderson returns to the bench from his warm-up and his exhalation shows how impressed he was with the first half performance too.

Nothing better than seeing an excited bench as it shows the team spirit within a squad, we’ve got it in bucket loads!

You can watch the reaction of the Liverpool bench after Mane’s second goal (at 8:15) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!